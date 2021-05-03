Kakinada: Ex-MLC Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao dies of Covid

Kakinada: Former MLC and TDP senior leader Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

He was 72. He is survived by wife and sons. He had tested positive for Covid -19 and was shifted to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. He started his political career as a sarpanch from his native village Peddada, East Godavari district.

Later, he worked as Samiti president followed by theZilla Parishad chairman. He was elected as an MLA two times from Peddapuram constituency during 1994 -99 and 1999 -2004. Later, he was elected as an MLC.

He was a strong TDP leader and also earned a good name. Several former MLAs and TDP leaders expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, TDP senior leader and Kakinada parliamentary constituency president Jyothula Naveen and others paid tributes to him.