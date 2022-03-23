Kakinada: Expedite housing works

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran directed the officials to expedite construction and grounding works undertaken in YSR Jagananna Colonies and complete the targets for the district.

Along with Joint Collectors Sumit Kumar, Keerthi Chekuri and A Bhargav Tej, the Collector conducted a review meeting with the officials through virtual mode at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. He said that the special officers should take steps to expedite completion of 'Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu' scheme undertaken by the State government with great ambition. He also stated that the officials concerned should complete the housing works in Jagananna colonies.

Similarly, the Collector directed the authorities to ensure that the registration and scanning process is completed under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme and the documents should be handed over to the beneficiaries expeditiously. Work on the house-to-house pipelines undertaken by the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is expected to be completed, he added.