Kakinada: Expedite return of lands to KSEZ farmers, officials told

Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce R KarikalValaveen meeting with Collector D Muralidhar Reddy in Kakinada on Wednesday
x

Highlights

Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce R Karikal Valaveen has instructed the Revenue and Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) officials to successfully complete the process returning 2,180 acres of lands to farmers in the KSEZ area

Kakinada: Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce R Karikal Valaveen has instructed the Revenue and Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) officials to successfully complete the process returning 2,180 acres of lands to farmers in the KSEZ area.

He held a review meeting with District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector G Raja Kumari, DRO Ch Sathibabuhere on Wednesday. He said that while 1,357.18 acres of land should be given to the farmers under Category-1 and 821.61 acres of alternative land in Category-2.

He said that as per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, preliminary survey should be conducted in Kakinada and Peddapuram divisions to complete the registration of lands in the name of the farmers under Category-2 at a fast pace.

He suggested that documents be prepared for registration of lands for 1,341 farmers under Category-1 and 1,131 farmers in Category-2.

