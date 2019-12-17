Kakinada: Foundation Day, Sports day fete at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan

Kakinada: The Foundation Day and Annual Sports Day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan was celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada Rural on Tuesday.

District Sports Authority chief coach Suresh Kumar advised students to excel in sports, besides academics. He advised students to imbibe patriotic feelings right from their childhood and contribute to the nation's growth.

Suresh Kumar and Kendriya Vidyalaya Kakinada principal Bonta Shekhar started sports and foundation day celebrations by lighting a lamp and releasing pigeons. Students performed march past and cultural programmes on the occasion.

Shekhar said that by excelling in sports students could achieve their goals. He advised the parents to help their kids excel in their field of interest. Later Suresh Kumar and Shekhar distributed awards and certificates to the students.

Dances reflecting different traditions and cultures of India by the school students captivated the audience. District Sports Authority Athletic coach Vara Prasad Reddy, Kendriya Vidyalaya Kakinada faculty members SK S Kalavathi, KV Srinivas, DL Phani and parents were present on the occasion.