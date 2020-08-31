Kakinada: Ganesh idols immersion passes off peacefully

Kakinada: The immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted in a simple manner here on Monday.



District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy instructed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Following the orders of the Collector, District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and his staff have taken all necessary steps for the smooth and hassle free immersion of idols. As per the instructions of the Collector, Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Duvvuri Subramanyam and honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju immersed Ganesh idols at Vinayaka Sagar, Jagannickpur in a simple manner with Covid-19 protocol.

The utsav samiti distributed leaflets and identity cards to the Ganesh immersion organisers. The district authorities did not declare the point of Ganesh immersion for Kakinada Rural. But the organizers immersed idols at Beach road, Thimmapuram, Achampet and Kakinada Coast areas.

Ramanaraju demanded that the government grant permanent permission to immerse the Ganesh idols at Vinayaka Sagar, Jagannickpur once a year.