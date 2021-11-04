Kakinada: Ganja crops in 8 acres destroyed in dense forest

Kakinada: East Godavari police and Special Enforcement Bureau led by the District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath with the support of local people destroyed ganja being cultivated in 8 acres of land in dense forest area of Odiya Camp in Donkarayi area on Wednesday.

The police officials went to Odiya Camp village and from there they walked for one kilometre and found the ganja crop. Though it was raining during destruction of the crop, the police burnt it by pouring petrol. The SP said that the ganja cultivation is being done in Maoist-affected areas.

The police are determined to eliminate the ganja menace roots and branch from agency areas.

He said that tribal people in the agency would be created awareness on bad impacts of ganja cultivation and they would be trained in different professions and provided alternative employment to improve their living standards.

He said that the ganja cultivators are selling ganja to traders. He exhorted the tribal people not to involve in any ganja cultivation, sales and consume it as it is against the law. He said that he would do justice to them.