Kakinada: Good response for home deliveries of groceries

Kakinada: District Collector D Murlidhar Reddy has ensured home delivery of groceries from several supermarkets like Reliance, D-Mart and others in the city following the lockdown. The Collector suggested supermarkets and stores to take orders on phone and deliver essentials at the houses of customers. Some supermarkets and stores have been agreed to the same and started delivering of groceries.



Many people in particular upper middle class are getting goods from the stores. Kakinada Reliance Smart senior manager K Prem Sagar speaking to The Hans India on Saturday said that as per the instructions of District Collector we are supplying groceries at the doorstep of people.