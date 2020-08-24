Kakinada: Government General Hospital sanitation workers demand pay revision

Kakinada: Government General Hospital Sanitation Workers' Union has demanded that the government pay the wages directly to the sanitation workers at the Kakinada Government General Hospital.

The union leaders continued their agitation for the 11th consecutive day at State Covid-19 Hospital here on Monday.

Union member J Seshu said that they had been rendering sanitation services at GGH for the last 20 years.

But unfortunately, the government has not recognised them. He said that the workers also expressed concern that they have been affected by Covid-19.

He said that the workload on sanitation workers has increased significantly since GGH was designated as a State Covid-19 hospital. He stated that though they were rendering services for the past 20 years, their pay has not been increased.

He pointed out that during the critical Covid-19 period, they have rendered yeomen service despite low salaries.

CITU city president Palivela Veerababu urged the District Collector to do justice and address the legitimate demands of the GGH sanitation workers.