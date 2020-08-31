Kakinada: Government urged to continue Thalli-Bidda express services

Kakinada: CITU activists staged dharna at GGH campus here on Monday, demanding that the state government continue 102 Thalli-Bidda express vehicles whose contract expired on August 31.



Thalli-Bidda express services used to deliver babies safely to their homes after delivery in government hospitals. The activists and union workers raised slogans against the government to continue the 102 services in the district.

CITU city president Palivela Veerababu said that the state government has not responded positively to the services. He said the government had not clarified on personnel of these vehicles from September 1. Notices had already been issued to the concerned authorities that a state wide strike would be held on September 1. Veerababu urged the government to increase the salaries of 102 employees.

Union leaders Ramakrishna, P Mohan, Swami and others were present.