Kakinada: Headmasters feel overburdened with app work

Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (UTF) honorary president KSS Prasad demanded that the government reduce government apps burden on headmasters who are already overloaded with work in government schools.

UTF district president Thotakura Ravi Chakravarthi organised a meeting at Suryanarayana Raju Teachers Home here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said that the district education authorities were asking the headmasters to send every information related to the schools through the government apps in a time-bound manner. He said the apps introduced by the government are wasting teachers' valuable teaching time due to poor signal system and servers not working properly. He wanted the government to reduce the additional responsibilities and works which are not pertinent to their academic activity. He condemned the authorities' order to upload on the app not only the details like student attendance and lunch plan but also the toilet information at the end.

Thotakura Ravi Chakravarthi in his address said the headmasters are in a dilemma weather to confine themselves to the app work or take up teaching work only. But they can't do two things simultaneously. He also expressed anguish over the memos continuously issued to them regarding petty matters.

He said that the apps are not functioning properly due to non-working of servers. The government is not providing facilities of internet to them. He said that a lot time is consumed and wasted with regard to the uploading the photos and other information in the apps. He said the genuine academic work affected consequently. Moreover, they are not in a position to complete the courses within the prescribed time schedule. Students are facing a lot of trouble due to online attendance.

Chakravarthi alleged that officials are stating that they would treat the teachers on duty only if apps are uploaded. Otherwise, they will be treated as absent. They are questioning the government how they can upload the apps in absence of internet and non-functioning of servers.

District secretary S Jyothibus condemned the directives of the officials to upload information not only about attendance, midday meals but also about petty matters like toilet and other information. He said that they threatened to boycott the work in case heavy burden cast upon them is not reduced. He said that those who are transferred are not receiving their salaries for the last two months. They demanded that the government pay the salaries immediately otherwise they would resort to agitation.