Kakinada: ITDA in action mode; orders removal of illegal structures

Kakinada: ITDA project officer Praveen Aditya directed the officials of Rampachodavaram division to remove the encroachments on roadside immediately in all Panchayat headquarters in Rampa Agency.

He conducted a review meeting with officials at Rampachodavaram on Monday. He said that due to the encroachments several accidents are being reported in the division. He said that caution boards should be displayed in the places where the accidents are occurring in the division.

He said that if anyone wants to construct a house, they should inform Mandal Revenue Officers (MRO) along with respective Panchayats in the Rampa Agency.

He instructed the officials not to give notices to encroachers before removing their constructions. He said that if anyone obstructs the removal of encroachments,they should file criminal cases against them.

He informed that nearly 1,000 tribal farmers have applied for getting irrigation water through YSR Jala Kala scheme. He told officials to submit reports to dig the bore wells to the National Rural Employment Generation (NREGS) officials.

However, RDO Sena Naik said that the officials should identify the persons who has encroached upon the government lands and issue notices to them.