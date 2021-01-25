Kakinada: JNV Class 9 entrance test postponed

Kakinada: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Peddapuram principal JV Ramana stated that the entrance test for admission to Class 9 has been postponed.

He said that the test which was scheduled to be held on February 13 will now be conducted on February 24. He added that 383 applications have been received. The applicants can download the hall-tickets from 1st February onwards.

He advised the candidates to make note of the change in the date of the entrance exam. For further details they can contact on mobile number 9441829056.