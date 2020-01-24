Top
Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya to get permanent building soon

Kakinada: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan, Hyderabad Regional Office Deputy Commissioner D Sai Ranga Rao made a two-day surprise visit at Kendriya Vidyalaya and inspected the facilities in the rented building on Wednesday and Thursday. Accompanying the team, Kendriya Vidyalaya Chairman and Collector D Muralidhar Reddy promised a permanent building would be constructed soon in the event of release of central funds for the same.

Class X students can be pursued XI and XII only when buildings are ready, he pointed out. Besides the buildings, the labs should also be provided. He mentioned the Central government would provide a loan to construct the building, but unfortunately the name of Kakinada Kendriya Vidyala is missing in the list. He added the Central government won't provide funds for construction on private campus. But would certainly sanction funds if the site belongs to the institute.

Rao said that for expansion of classrooms, the school authorities can hire a rented building. Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association executive member Sharvan Kumar complained that the school lacks basic amenities like toilets and drinking water. They submitted a representation to Deputy Commissioner Sai Ranga Rao and Principal B Shekhar. The Commissioner assured them that he would look into their grievances and provide the necessary facilities for the students as early as possible.

