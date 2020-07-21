Kakinada: Low-key Ganesh immersion on Aug 31

Kakinada: The Ganesh festival of Kakinada, the biggest attraction of the calendar year is going to be a low-key affair in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Duvvuri Subramanyam said that Vinayakachaviti festival will be conducted on August 22 and the Ganesh immersion festival will be held on August 31.

The committee's 31st annual meeting was held at Dusarlapudivari Street here on Monday. Subramanyam said that the Ganesh immersion festival would be celebrated at Sri Vinayaka Sagar (Creek Water) on the wharf road between the two bridges in Jagannaickpur.

He said, "Ganesh festival is a tradition and we will continue to celebrate it but it would be in a simple manner." He said that during the festival, the guidelines of the WHO, Centre and AP government would be followed.

Honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju said the Smart City Park was closed last year due to renovation of the Buckingham Canal in the area and a building built without any Kakinada Port permits. He said that the 9 days festival starts in August on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on August 31.

Yenimireddy Malakondaiah, Rambala Venkateswar Rao, Chineedi Srinivas and others were present.