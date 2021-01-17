Kakinada: Many health workers give Covid vaccine shot a miss

Kakinada: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that 2,210 health workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district on the first day.

He said that the target was to vaccinate 3,300 people on the first day through 33 vaccination centres. According to the sources, many medical and health personnel did not come forward because of fear of the vaccine's efficacy. DMHO Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao said that 2,210 personnel were administered the vaccine and no reactions or other health complications were reported in the district.

He advised the medical and health personnel not to believe the rumours about the vaccine and rumours on social media. He explained that Emergency Response Teams have been set up to provide immediate service in case of any adverse effects after vaccination. He said that a special Covid Control Room is also set up in the district. Details can be obtained on phone number 0884-233346/ 2333488/ 2302094.