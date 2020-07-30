Kakinada: Minister Alla Nani assures Coronavirus patients of all help

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Nani assured the Covid-19 positive patients that the government would provide all medical assistance and help them during this period.

He spoke to Covid-19 positive patients through a videoconference here on Wednesday.

District Collector D Murlaidhar Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Shekhar Reddy were present on the occasion. Nani said that nobody should worry and panic during this period. CM Jagan has been striving hard to curb the Covid-19 in the state.

He also assured that persons kept in the home quarantine would be provided with helpline centers and the government would come to the rescue in case of any necessity or emergency.

Pithapuram MLA P Dorababu, Joint Collectors Chekuri Keerthi, G Raja Kumari and others were present.