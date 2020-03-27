Kakinada: MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy, civic chief K Ramesh inspect Rythu Bazaar

Kakinada: MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy along with Municipal Commissioner K Ramesh inspected the mobile Rythu Bazars at Gandhinagar, Anandhabharati, Mc Lauran Grounds and Chinna Market, Jagannaickpur here on Thursday. He said that the lockdown was being implemented strictly and appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration. Self-quarantine is important to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the people have to confine themselves to their homes, he added.



The MLA said that the government was taking measures for the availability of all essential commodities in the market and the people could purchase them only during the permitted timings. He asked them to follow social distancing without giving any scope for congestion or overcrowding. He advised the people entering the Rythu Bazars to wash their hands on the Rythu Bazar premises and avoid spreading of Covid-19 in the city.

Dwarampudi said that people were allowed to go out from 6 am to 1 pm for the purchase of essential goods, milk, fruits and vegetables.

DSP V Bheema Rao, Market Committee chairman B Vishnu Murthy and others were present on the occasion.