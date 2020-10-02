Kakinada: Month-long discount sale of Khadi products

Kakinada: East Godavari District Khadi and Rural Development Samstha secretary G Siva Rama Krishna has announced that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC) will offer a month-long discount on Khadi products at sales outlets from Friday. A 20 percent discount on Khadi products will be provided on October 2. He said that customary discount sales start from October 2 every year by KVIC on Khadi products in the district.

He said that in the wake of Covid-19 the sales have come down and in fact there have been no salaries for their employees for the last six months. He said that they have five Khadi Bandar outlets of Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Pithapuram, Ravulapalem and Razole (Y Gannavaram) in the district. He appealed to the public to purchase Khadi products to encourage the weavers and their livelihood. As a mark of honour to Gandhiji people should buy in large numbers the Khadi products. The offer will be made available till the end of the Dasara.



N Ramam, a retired lecturer of Kakinada PR Government College felt that buying Khadi products is an act of patriotism and a recognition of the supreme sacrifices of leaders who achieved freedom.

NKV Rao, a retired principal observed that the purchasing of Khadi products would not only help the weavers but also instil a sense of love for one's own country. It is also a vindication of our concern for local weavers and it is everybody's responsibility to help for their sustenance and livelihood. In the olden days people regarded and made it mandatory to wear Khadi dress in a spirit of love for our country. Rao said that the government should issue a GO for all employees to make it mandatory to wear Khadi products for at least three days in a week. And such a GO would stipulate the employees to use Khadi products and boost the sale of Khadi products.