Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha urges Smart City CEO to stop bills for any lapses in works

Kakinada: MP Vanga Geetha, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy lauded the Kakinada Smart City CEO and MD Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and his staff for securing 13th rank for Kakinada in Smart City Mission in the country.



Smart City Advisory Forum Board Committee meeting was held at Smart City Office here on Thursday.

MP Geetha and MLA Chandra Sekhar Reddy participated as a chief guests on the occasion. The Collector Muralidhar Reddy participated in the meeting through videoconference.

MP Vanga Geetha said that with smart city funds the development of the Kakinada would accelerate and the development would be made possible through the central funds. She instructed the Smart City CEO and MD Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar that in event of lapses or irregularities found in the execution of works during the TDP regime necessary action would be initiated against the erring personnel. MP Geeta directed to withhold the payment of the bills pertaining to the irregularities and lapses made by the people concerned.

MLA Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that impartment works should be completed within the stipulated time.

Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Pavani urged that the official solar project should be completed quickly.

Smart City CEO and MD Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the works would be completed pertaining to solid waste management project and other impotent works soon after the permission is accorded.