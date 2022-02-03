Kakinada: Night curfew extended till February 14

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said that as per the government orders night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will be continued till February 14. He said that people should mandatorily wear a mask in public places and any violation would attract a fine of Rs 100. Business establishments should not allow any person without mask and any violation of it would also be an offence.

He asked the officials to enforce the orders scrupulously. The orders would be in force until further orders. He also made it clear that except emergency services, nobody should move during the night curfew period in the district.

The order has been forwarded to all the officials across the district for strict implementation. The Collector appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials, who are rendering effortless services to save people from the deadly virus. He said that anyone violating the night curfew would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions.