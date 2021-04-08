Kakinada: No room for students, classes run under trees at ZP Boys High School

Kakinada: In the absence of basic infrastructure facilities, the classes are being conducted under the trees making the students to squat on the ground at Zilla Parishad Boys High school in Gollaprolu mandal of East Godavari district.



Of the strength of 524 students in the school, only some of them are accommodated in the class rooms and the remaining find no accommodation. They are sitting on the ground under the trees. English, Mathematics and Science teachers are finding it extremely difficult to teach since there are no black boards.

Some classes are even conducted at the cycle stand. The students do not have minimum basic facilities such as drinking water and the toilets are in a horrible condition.

With the examinations round the corner, the students find it hard to prepare for them. The teachers, on the other hand, are sitting in the veranda since there is no staff room.

The students appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend the same benefits which are available under Nadu – Nedu programme to certain other schools.

The parents complained that classes are being conducted for the last few months under the trees. The teachers also appeal to the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for providing additional class rooms so that the students are not exposed to heat and rain. The teachers expressed anguish in view of lack of basic facilities in the school.

Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Durga Prasad admitted that the classes are being held under trees as they have no class rooms. He assured that he would bring it to the notice of the higher authorities.

District Education Officer S Abraham told The Hans India here on Thursday that the problems of the school have already come to his notice. He said that necessary steps would be taken to solve the problems of teachers as well as the students. He also added that a committee would be constituted to find out their grievances and provide solutions to them.





