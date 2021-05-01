Kakinada: Officials told to put up display board with details of available vaccine

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspected the Covid Vaccination Center at Municipal High School, Jagannaickpur here on Friday.

He inspected the registration process, vaccination, observation rooms and interacted with the people. He said people should follow the Covid norms like wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and cleaning their hands.

The Collector instructed the officials to set up display boards with details of available vaccine, dose number, daily dose distribution and so on. He expressed satisfaction with the special arrangements made at the vaccination centers in the summer.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and others were present.