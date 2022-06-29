Kakinada: Owners warned against garbage stagnation in vacant sites

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner K Ramesh issued a stern warning to the owners of vacant sites, who were not taking care of the garbage deposited in their sites. On Tuesday, he inspected Gollapeta, J Ramaraopet, Swami Nagar and other areas here. According to the officials, the KMC has been receiving several complaints from residents and even people's representatives had raised concern about such open sites posing serious health hazards due to accumulation of garbage and stagnant water for a few months.

Commissioner Ramesh also stated that if they don't take care of removing the garbage in the open sites, stern action will be taken against the landowners under nuisance act. He noticed piled up garbage in vacant sites and felt that unless they are removed the menace of mosquitoes will increase and health problems will arise. Hence, he advised them to remove the garbage and provide fencing for avoiding throwing of garbage. He also stated that the responsibility is upon the sanitary inspectors and they should motivate and make the site owners to remove the garbage.

Responding to a complaint of stray cattle causing problem to the residents of Gollapeta, the Commissioner interacted with the residents to find out ways and menaces for curbing the movement of stray cattle. He also stated that awareness will be created among the owners of the cows for curbing their movement and easing the traffic.

Ramesh expressed unhappiness over the poor sanitation in the area. He also issued a warning that if sanitation is not taken care of, he would take stern action against the officials. People of Mallaiah Agraharam, Gandhinagar, Ramaraopeta have complained to the KMC authorities regarding the lack of attention by the sanitary inspectors.

AVD Menta Rao, resident of Mallaiah Agraharam commented that the whole area is filled with garbage and stagnant water and consequent buzzing of mosquitoes in the night time. And the workers are paying scant attention towards the sanitation works in these areas.