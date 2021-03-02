Kakinada: Parents seek financial support for son's medical expenses

Kakinada: A 7-year-old boy, Mohammad Irfan Ahmed is struggling for life as he is suffering from blood cancer. His parents are not able to pay medical expenses. They have made all efforts to render medical treatment to their son by spending all of their money. Now, the boy is admitted in Christian Medical College (CMC) of Vellore Hospital in Tamil Nadu. But the parents beg the people to cooperate for their son's medical treatment, by helping them financially.

Boy's father Ishaq who completed his Ph D is working at a private school in Kakinada with a very meagre income. Recently, his son has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

On the advice of the local doctors, he rushed to the famous hospital at CMC Vellore in Tamil Nadu for further tests. There, he has been advised to stay for three months for treatment as the boy is confirmed to be a blood cancer patient. It is estimated that the treatments would cost about Rs 10 to 15 lakh. Neither he can afford such a costly treatment nor allow his son to suffer further. He makes a fervent appeal to the kind-hearted people to meet the expenses or contribute to relieve his suffering and save the life of the boy.

The details are furnished below for the kind response of generous people. Bank details: State Bank of India, Jagannickpur, Kakinada, Account No 33274096670, IFSC Code: SBIN0002729, mobile number 9848625213.