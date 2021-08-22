Kakinada: Parents vie for wards' admission in government schools

Kakinada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiatives of overhauling infrastructure and improving facilities coupled with alluring schemes are bearing fruits now as parents are vying with each other to get their wards admitted in government schools, particularly in East Godavari district

Many people are surprised on seeing "No seats" notice displayed prominently on the front gates of government schools. According to official sources, there are 4,000 government schools in the district. Particularly in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram , all seats in government high schools are fully filled up. There was a time when schools would ask people to get their children admitted in government schools as most of the seats would be empty. But today, surprisingly, the seats are not only filled up but put a lot of pressure on the school head masters to consider the recommendations by local MLAs, and other politicians for seats to their candidates in the government schools. The officials are in a helpless situation for not being able to provide seats to highly-placed persons including MLAs and MPs.

District Education Officer (DEO) S. Abraham told "The Hans India" that there are 6,000 schools in the district among them there are 4,000 schools. He said nearly 36,000 students from private schools opted for government schools and joined them. He said that because of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's boost to government schools with abundant infrastructure facilities people now are competing to join government schools much against the old flavour of joining private schools.

Moreover, girls are joining in great numbers in government schools. He said that 350 students joined in satellite school in Rajamahendravarm, 1,200 students joined in Dowleswaram girls high school, 1,400 students joined in ZP High school, Tuni and 1,000 students joined in Jaggampeta High school and 1,200 students joined in Yeleswaram High school in the district. He also added that the children of ten per cent government employees have also joined the government schools. He also stated that vacancies are existing in government primary schools and those desires of joining may contact the relevant authorities.

The parents have expressed their joy about CM's alluring schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Mudda and other welfare schemes. And hence they are admitting their wards in the government schools.

In fact, the Chief Minister made revolutionary changes in the education system during the past two years to provide quality education to the children of poor sections of society to enable them have a bright future and get jobs with high salaries. Besides revamping infrastructure, the decision of making medium of instruction English also attracted people to choose government schools.

Rajamahendravaram Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dileep told The Hans India that due to the dynamic Nadu –Nedu programme the infrastructure facilities have improved and parents are very happy to join their children in view of modern amenities being provided in the government schools on par with corporate schools. The added attraction here is English medium besides free educational kits.











