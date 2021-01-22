Kakinada: Retired bank staff seeks family pension

Kakinada: Member of the Andhra Pradesh Retired Bank Employees Federation and the Andhra Bank Employees District Coordination Committee J Satyanarayana expressed concern over non-payment of family pension despite the assurance given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

He met MP Vanga Geetha here on Friday, and submitted a memorandum urging her to resolve their long-pending issues. They were demanding the revision of pension on par with retired employees of the Central government and public sector undertakings. Satyanarayana said that the Finance Minister had assured to give 30 per cent family pension to the retired bank employees. But the assurance has not been fulfilled till date.

They are also demanding that the Central government should set up a proper and effective grievance redressal mechanism for pensioners. MP Geetha assured them that she would take up the matter with the Finance Minister and other higher officials. Joint secretary N Satyanarayana, organising secretary KVSSN Sharma, KV Ramana and others were present.