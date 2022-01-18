Kakinada: Sankranti leaves behind Covid fear

Kakinada: With Sankranti festival coming to an end, now there is threat of massive spread of coronavirus as thousands of people thronged many places like shopping malls, markets and celebrations like cockfights and games without wearing masks or maintaining a safe distance.

Though the Union and the State governments have done a massive campaign to create severity of the Covid-19 third wave and Omicron, the people kept a deaf ear to the cautions.

Now, the people who visited their native for festival celebrations are rushing back to their work towns. With the increasing rush at the bus stands and railway stations, there is a fear of rapid spread of virus.

Many State governments are imposing lockdown or restrictions as there is steep rise in Omicron and Covid19 cases.

With these circumstances, the officials are worried that there might be surge in Covid-19 cases in coming days.

The officials urge people to get Covid vaccine. So far, the district registered nine Omicron cases and Konaseema region is most affected region in the district due to Covid-19.

Responding to the surge in positive cases, the district administration is gearing up to tackle third wave. The official concerned said that almost all the beds were facilitated with oxygen supply and all the requirements are in place to treat a Covid infected.

On the other hand, many school students abstained from attending classes and parents are reluctant to send their wards to the class.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said that 2,020 beds were allocated for Covid-19 treatment in the 51 designated Covid-19 hospitals across the district. He said that 1,510 beds will be allocated for the patients to be admitted to the Aarogyasri scheme. Speaking to the Hans India here on Monday, district medical & health officer (DMHO) Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao said that more than 150 Covid-19 cases were being registered every day.

As people are not following Covid norms, there is likelihood up surge in positive cases. He urged people to follow Covid norms to prevent spread of virus.