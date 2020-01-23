Kakinada: Shariff hailed for decision over CRDA Bill

Kakinada: Telugu Desam leaders and activists along with a group of Muslims performed Abhishekam with milk to the photo of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman M A Shariff at Church Square Centre here on Thursday, hailing him for sending CRDA bill and decentralisation bill to the select committee.



The activists led by former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) appreciated the decision of Shariff on the issue of three capitals to Andhra Pradesh. Venkateswar Rao said that Shariff did not yield to pressures by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Shariff protected the democratic system with his decision.

TDP leaders M Ganga Suryanarayana, Tajuddin and others were present.