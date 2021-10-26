Kakinada: Siva Prasanna elected new Mayor of KMC

Kakinada: The 40th ward Corporator Sunkara Siva Prasanna was unanimously elected as Mayor and Meesala Udaya Kumar as the Deputy Mayor -1 of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday.

As per the directions of State Election Commission(SEC), the election was conducted at the KMC conference hall for the vacant posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor -1.

Joint Collector Lakshmisha conducted the election process. Corporators, three ex-officio members-- Agriculture Minister KurasalaKannbabu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy- were present on the occasion.

BJP Corporator Nalammili Sujata and Deputy Mayor-2 Chodipalli Satya Siva Prasad proposed Sunkara Siva Prasanna's name for the Mayor post.

TDP rebel Chavvakula Ramababu and BJP Corporator G Satyavati proposed the name of Meesala Uday Kumar for Deputy Mayor post. With no corporators contested in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor-1 election, Dr Lakshmisha declared Sunkara Siva Prasanna as a Mayor and Meesala Uday Kumar as Deputy Mayor-1.

After completion of the election, Siva Prasanna sworn-in as Mayor. Speaking to the media after the election process completed, Mayor Prasanna said that she would strive for the development of Kakinada Smart City. She said that she will give support to the corporators and solve their problems. Parsanna thanked Minister Kannababu, MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Elections to KMC were held in 2017 for 48 out of 50 divisions. TDP won 32, BJP three and YSRCP 10 and independents 3 in the elections. Meanwhile YSRCP candidate Kampara Ramesh and two TDPCorporators died. One TDP Corporator Makineedi Seshu Kumari who joined the Jana Sena Party in the last Assembly elections resigned.

Ten TDP corporators were absent during the election on Monday. They said that the Mayor issue is under the purview of the High Court.

Interestingly, the High Court adjourned Ex-Mayor Sunkara Pavani's case for another two weeks.