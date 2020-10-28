Kakinada: SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi launches Open House Expo for schoolchildren

Kakinada: In connection with the police commemoration week programme, the East Godavari district police conducted an Open House Expo to the schoolchildren here on Wednesday.

AK-47, SLR, Pistol, bomb disposal instruments, fingerprint system, body cameras, drone cameras, machine guns and other equipment used by police personnel are displayed at the exhibition.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi launched the Open House Expo at Bhanugudi Junction here. He explained the usage of weapons, drones and the methods of detecting explosives, bomb detecting operations and crime intelligence to the schoolchildren.

As per the directions of DPG and to bring awareness among students, the exhibition is arranged.

The police described how they utilize the services of the drones during VVIP visits and crowded controlling management explained through a demonstration. Detailed presentation about the clues team investigation at the crime spot, traffic regulations and rules were also explained to the students. A large number of students from various schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada and other students in the city were present and interacted with the police.