Kakinada: SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi vows treatment to Covid-hit Maoists

Kakinada: East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi on Friday said that they are ready to provide to provide treatment to the Maoists who have been infected with deadly coronavirus provided they lay down arms.

Asmi said that Comrade Hari Bhushan and Comrade Bharathakka who worked in Maoist party for a long period were infected with Covid-19 and died due to ill-health as they didn't get treatment on time.

He said that they have information that many Moists were infected and suffering from Covid -19 due to unavailability of treatment. The SP said that they would provide adequate medical services, if they surrender.

Covid-19 has hit the Maoists on the Andhra Odisha border (AOB) and as per the reliable information to East Godavari police and intelligence agencies, the Maoist leaders and members of Galikonda Dalam, BK-EG DVC and Kunta Area Committee Dalams and also their militia members who are moving at AOB and Andhra Pradesh-Chattisgarh border have been suffering from fever, cough, cold, body pains etc, which are the symptoms of Covid-19. Asmi appealed to the Maoists and their family members on behalf of the district police, if any Maoist party cadre suffering from symptoms of Covid-19, they can come out and may approach nearest police station, police personally or through elders or family members or others without any fear to get treatment on time and recover early from the Covid-19.

He said that the district police are making arrangements to send them to their home along with their family members.

The SP said that the Maoists or their family members who have symptoms of the disease can come to the nearest police station and seek timely treatment. He appealed to the top leadership of the Maoists not to restrain their Dalam members and also don't intrude with their lives. If the Maoist leaders make the right decision and request the police, they would provide treatment of Covid-19 and rehabilitation, he said.