Kakinada: TDP stages dharna over the capital issue

Kakinada Bar Association members staged a dhrana in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Bar Association general secretary M P S Bala Subramanyam alleged that the government was stoking regional feelings in the name of decentralisation. It created unrest at a time when the State is grappling with the fallout of bifurcation. "We have been boycotting courts demanding that the HC be retained in Amaravati, and we need public support," Subramanyam said.

He said that if the government intentionally wants to set up the High Court at Kurnool, the High Court Bench should be set up in Kakinada as it is easy for the lawyers and litigants to deal with cases of four districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari. He said that Amaravati is centre point for all regions and cities in the state and it is most suitable for the people to go to Amaravati. But, there were no proper transport system to go to Kurnool and it is far from Kakinada.

Bar Association vice-president Shariff, joint secretary Tata Raju and others were present.