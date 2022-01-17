Kakinada: Tipplers fill govt coffers

Kakinada: The government earned a huge revenue through liquor sale as the East Godavari district witnessed a record sale in the season.

According to Excise department officials, in the span of 16 days, the district witnessed liquor worth Rs 133 crore was sold between January 1 to 16 and previous year's during the same period Rs 129 crore revenue was generated.

With massive organising of cockfights in this season, the liquor sales have considerably increased.

The Excise department officials said that in the last four days, the department mopped up Rs 53.02 crore on liquor sales in the district.

The Excise Department monitors the sales and stock through the depots located at Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, and Samalkot.

The Excise Department officials have arranged major liquor brands including Black Dog, Red Label, Blue Label, and other premium brands at the revised prices. However, a maximum of up to Rs 90 has been reduced on the selected brands including blended scotch and classic premium whisky as against the previous prices.

Beer is the most sought-after beverage among youth and it would be available in every permitted outlet across the district.

Due to shortage of liquor, some of the liquor outlets were closed temporarily.

Speaking to the Hans India, excise superintendent S Lakshmikanth said that they are expecting a steep hike in the liquor sale during the January end.

Lakshmikanth said that the fall in the liquor price would attract more customers. The Excise and Prohibition department earned more than Rs 200 crore in December 2021. But for the first 16 days in January alone it earned Rs 133 crore, its highest revenue in the recent years, said Lakshmikanth. He said that there is likelihood that the sale would cross Rs 250 crore before the end of January.