Kakinada: Viral fevers, skin diseases haunt flood-hit people

Kakinada: After heavy rains and floods, viral fevers are worrying the people of Godavari region. Increasing Covid-19 positive cases is making them panic.

According to a medical and health department official, 142 Covid-19 positive cases and 72 dengue cases have been registered and one dengue death reported in Kakinada district. More than 20 corona positive cases per day are being reported regularly in the district. In Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Covid -19 cases were reported.

Besides, people are getting skin diseases and other ailments as drainage water is mixing with floodwater. The viral fevers are causing upper respiratory tract infections and seasonal influenza.

In Konaseema region, people suffering from viral fevers are visiting area hospital, PHC and CHC centres, but they couldn't get blood tests done for lack of equipment. They can't go to private hospitals as they couldn't afford expensive fees. Besides, people observe that private hospital management will fleece money by compelling them to take up various lab tests.

Besides high fees, people also allege that these private and corporate hospitals are prescribing costly medicines. Several patients alleged that doctors, both in government and area hospitals, are not properly attending the patients.

A man, native of Razole mandal of Konaseema district, expressed concern that his son is not recovering from viral fever even after administering medicines prescribed by medical personnel. He lamented that he cannot afford treatment for his son in a private hospital as he belongs to a poor family.

Meanwhile, many others in Kakinada district cannot even go to a hospital as their houses were submerged in floodwater.

People lamented that they have no choice except to borrow money and go to private hospitals in Kakinada, as the medicines prescribed in government hospitals and PHCs and CHCs are not helping in curing the ailment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kakinada District Epidemiologist Bandaru Ravi Kumar said that precautions are being taken to prevent spread of Covid cases. He said that 142 active cases have been reported in the district and 19 positive cases are reported on Wednesday.

Kakinada district in-charge DMHO R Ramesh told The Hans India that it is common for viral fevers to spread during and after rainy season and dismissed the statement that viral fevers are due to floods. He said that they are taking adequate steps to contain viral fevers and administering medicines to one and all, who approach them. Ramesh informed that RTPCR tests are being conducted free of cost in GGH, PHCs and CHCs in the district to the people, who suspect or having symptoms.