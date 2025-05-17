Kamalapuram MLA oversees grand Mahanadu preparations

Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Mahanadu event on Friday, set to take place on May 27, 28, and 29. The program site is being developed on a vast 125-acre area at Pabbapuram fields, near the Outer Ring Road in Chintakommadinne mandal, with over 300 acres allocated for parking facilities.

As part of the preparations, the MLA instructed APSPDCL officials — including DE, ADE, and AE — to speed up power restoration works and ensure timely completion to support the large-scale event.