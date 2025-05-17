Live
- Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram underway, minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao visits
- Moderate Rains Forecast for Telangana, Alert Issued
- War should be last option : Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt
- Sign of mental bankruptcy to divide military by caste: BJP’s Praveen
- India should not tolerate US mediation: Sahani
- Azadpur mandi traders to ban turkey fruits
- CJI hails retiring SC judge Bela Trivedi for fairness, firmness
- Udit Raj: I myself experienced caste-based discrimination
- CM backs ‘100% boycott’ of Turkish apples, institutions
- Future of INDIA bloc not so bright: Chidambaram
Kamalapuram MLA oversees grand Mahanadu preparations
Kadapa: Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Mahanadu event on Friday, set to take place on May 27, 28, and 29. The program site is being developed on a vast 125-acre area at Pabbapuram fields, near the Outer Ring Road in Chintakommadinne mandal, with over 300 acres allocated for parking facilities.
As part of the preparations, the MLA instructed APSPDCL officials — including DE, ADE, and AE — to speed up power restoration works and ensure timely completion to support the large-scale event.
