Kanakadas strived for egalitarian society, says Minister Ushasri

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: Women and Child Welfare Minister Ushasri Charan has described Bhakta Kanakadas as a poet, philosopher and as one, who strived for an egalitarian society.

The state government inspired by his ideals, has announced to celebrate his birthday as an official programme. Participating in his birth anniversary celebrations here on Saturday, Ushasri said that the state government viewed the BCs as a backbone who stood solidly with the government. She said Kanakadas was widely adored by the BCs and the chief minister, who championed for the cause of BCs, has given political empowerment to all classes in BCs. MP R Krishnaiah said that the YSRCP introduced a private bill in the parliament passing on all benefits to all BCs in the country.

Local MLA Ananta Venkata Ramireddy said that the government introduced revolutionary schemes for the upliftment of backward classes. BCs were given due representation in all spheres of life including in allocation of portfolios in the cabinet.

The minister later garlanded to the statue of Kanakadas in the old town.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said Kanakadas had authored literature and poems in people's language in a way a common man can understand.

At Puttaparthi, District Collector Basanth Kumar praised Kanakadas as a great poet, scholar, musician and philosopher.

Born in 1905, he hailed from backward classes community and served the society above caste and religious considerations.

He worked for upliftment of all castes particularly Kurubas.

He used colloquial Kannada language to communicate with the man on the street.

The state government was widely celebrating his birth anniversary in all districts.

He also added that Kabir and Kanakadas were contemporaries in the Bhakti movement.

MP Gorantla Madhav termed Kanakadas as reformer who fought inequalities in the society through the spiritual path.

Puda chairman Lakshminarasamma, DRO Kobdaiah and Kuruba corporation director Madhavappa also spoke on the occasion.