Kanchi seer arrives in Kakinada today

Kakinada: Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadguru Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal will arrive in Kakinada on Saturday to observe Chaturmasya Deeksha from July 13 to September 10.

Spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswar Rao has made elaborate arrangements for the Chaturmasya Deeksha at Akundi Lakshmi Smaraka Gosala (Chaganti vari Gosala) at Thimmapuram in Kakinada rural.

Chaganti Koteswar Rao said that Pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal will be accorded a grand welcome amidst music coupled with chanting of Vedic hymns. He said right from Nannaya University PG Centre, the Pontiff will be taken on a horse in a big procession till the premises of Gosala. 'Swamigal will be welcomed through traditional dances and other programmes. The district machinery is arranging security arrangements for the success of the procession and smooth conduct of the events at the Deeksha sibiram.

Koteswar Rao said there will be a big procession in which musicians, dancers in Kerala traditional style and others take part. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLAs Kurasala Kannababu, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and others will participate in the programme.

District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu personally supervised the arrangements and deployed police personnel to avoid any untoward incidents during the programme.