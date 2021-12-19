Kandaleru dam repair works will be completed in 10 days: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Saturday announced the government will take up permanent repair works to the earthen dam of Kandaleru reservoir, which was damaged in the recent floods. Inspecting the earthen dam at Kambalapalli on Saturday, the collector said the works would be completed within next 10 days. It may be recalled that the earthen dam at the 6th km received damages and water was leaking. Officials and local legislator visited the site and announced that there was no need to panic with the leakage.

The Collector informed that the irrigation officials took up immediate measures to plug leakage and they would complete the permanent repair works within 10 days.

Chakradhar Babu said that Panchayat Raj roads at 37 places were damaged due to heavy rains and floods in the district and said works at 30 places have already been completed. He informed that proposals were sent to the state government for sanction of funds for repairs to 30 major and 30 minor roads of R&B department. Medical camps were arranged and sanitation activities have been taken up for preventing infectious diseases, said the Collector.

He said around 2,000 metric tonnes of fodder supplied to cattle in the flood-affected areas and added that 251 houses received damages and new houses have been allocated to the victims. Many donors have donated essentials and others to the flood-affected victims, he added. With the support of donors, district administration has provided Rs 15,000 of financial aid for repairs to houses and distributed essentials.

Executive Engineer of Telugu Ganga Project Vijay Kumar Reddy and Divisional Engineer Vijaya Rami Reddy were present. Further, the Collector inspected village secretariat at Kambalapalli in Rapur mandal and enquired about the local population on the services being provided. Tahsildar Padmavathi and others were present.