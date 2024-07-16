  • Menu
Kandikunta considered a loyal party worker

Anantapur: The two-time MLA from Kadiri, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad was born to Kandikunta Raguramappa and Yashoda Devi. Prasad did his schooling in Nandikotkuru in Kurnool district and Intermediate education in 1982 at Government Junior College, Kadiri. He did his B.Tech from 1983 to 1987 at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Davangere in Karnataka.

Belonging to Thogata Veera Kshatriya caste, he became an MLA for the second time winning the 2024 Assembly elections representing TDP.

He polled 1,03,610 votes and defeated his nearest rival B Maqbool Ahmed of YSRCP by a margin of 6,265 votes. He won as MLA for the first time in 2009 on TDP ticket.

However, he lost to YSRCP both in 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections. Prasad, a senior TDP leader, is a loyal party worker and is admired by voters and party cadres.

