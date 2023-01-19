Kandru Srinivasa Rao joins TDP

Guntur: Former chairman of Mangalagiri Municipality Kandru Srinivasa Rao joined theTDP along with his followers in the presence of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh at a programme held in Mangalagiri town on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Nara Lokesh criticised MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy for destroying the houses instead of constructing new houses. He questioned how the MLA has spent Rs 2,600 crore released by the government. He alleged that the MLA is getting bribes in the illegal mining of gravel and sand in the constituency.

Lokesh announced that he will start his Yuva Galam tour from Kuppam on January 27 and added that during the 400 days tour he will travel 4,000 kms. Referring to the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, he said the latter had provided equal rights to the women in the parents' property and 35% reservations for BCs.