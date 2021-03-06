Kanigiri : Locals, leaders donate for construction of police station

Kanigiri : Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal laid the foundation stone for the new police station building at Hanumanthunipadu and inaugurated the women help desk at Kanigiri police station, on Friday.

The Hanumanthunipadu police station, which is now operational in the Kanigiri circle police station building, far away from the mandal. The locals, leaders donated funds with good intention for the construction of the police station and to make it accessible to all.

The SP conveyed special thanks to all on behalf of the police department for their contributions and laid the foundation for the construction of the new building at Hanumanthunipadu.

Later, as part of the implementation of the Dasa Sutras introduced by the SP, he inaugurated the newly constructed building for women help desk, a computer room for technical assistants, reception room, control room and restroom in the premises of the Kanigiri Police Station.

He also started new women help desk and SHO designated room at the Hanumanthunipadu police station. The SP said that there are 63 women help desks now working in the district and these are set up specifically to address the problems of women and children coming to the police stations from towns and villages.

He announced that the new police building will have a control room to perform their duties effectively and easily and a lounge for staff to relax.

The Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Kandukuru DSP K Srinivasulu, Kanigiri CI K Venkateswarlu, SIs of Hanumanthunipadu, Pedacherlopalli, Veligandla, Kanigiri, and other staff and the public participated in these events.