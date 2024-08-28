Kanipakam Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 7 to 27

Kanipakam (Chittoor district): A high-level coordination meeting was held on Tuesday to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Brahmotsavam, scheduled from September 7 to September 27. District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Manikantha Chandolu, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan and temple EO K Vani led the meeting at the conference hall of Kanipakam temple administration building on Tuesday.



Collector Sumit Kumar underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination for the 21-day event, starting on Vinayaka Chavithi. He instructed officials from various departments, including Revenue, Police, R&B, RWS, Electricity, Medical Health, Panchayati Raj, APSRTC and Fire department to complete all necessary arrangements by September 2. He said that necessary staff will be allocated for the conduct of Brahmotsavams.

Key directives included road repairs by R&B officials, establishment of a temporary hospital by DM&HO and maintenance of cleanliness by DPO. The RTC officials were tasked with arranging sufficient buses, while Fire department was asked to implement safety measures to prevent accidents. Electricity department was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and provide additional generators, while police department was directed to install CC cameras around the temple, establish command control and monitor law and order. MLA K Murali Mohan highlighted the significance of Kanipakam as the abode of Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy and called for grand and traditional celebrations. He stressed the need for strong security measures to manage the influx of devotees and urged wide publicity for the Brahmotsavam to showcase the temple's importance and uniqueness.

SP Manikantha Chandolu discussed the prevention of road accidents by filling potholes and installing temporary lights. He announced plans for parking management, traffic control and security arrangements, including the deployment of around 450 police personnel, continuous monitoring through CC cameras and the use of police officers in civil dress.

The meeting was attended by DSP Sainath, Excise Officer Aisha Begum, AEOs Ravindra Babu, Vidyasagar Reddy, Dhanunjay, Hari Madhava Reddy, Krishna Reddy, temple officials and local leaders, including benefactors association president Eswar Babu and former Chairman Mani Naidu.