Kanipakam: SOS call saves another minor girl from molestation

Kanipakam: Police arrested a 55-year-old man on the charges of allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl at Chigarapalle Harijanawada in Kanipakam mandal on Thursday night.

A team of police including an SI reached the place within 3 minutes after receiving SOS call from the mobile of victim's relative. According to SI Ramesh Babu, after receiving Disha SOS call from Chigarapalle Harijanawada, they immediately reached the village and took the accused Kesavulu into custody for allegedly molesting minor girl.

Kesavulu, a daily labourer, lured the girl by offering eateries and taken her into his house.

While he was allegedly molesting the girl, another girl who noticed Kesavulu's acts, informed to victim's woman relative in the village. She immediately made SOS call to police through Disha App in her mobile which was already got installed by volunteer of that area a few days ago.

The timely response of police prevented the possible sexual assault of minor girl by Kesavulu.

The woman, who made SOS call to police, thanked them for their timely arrival immediately after receiving a call.

Based on the complaint of the girl's grandmother, the accused Kesavulu was arrested on Friday under different sections of POCSO Act and Nirbhaya Act.

Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, in an official release on Friday, said the Disha App, developed and introduced by the state government aiming for the protection of women and girls, was apparently saved two minor girls in two different incidents in the district happened within past four days, one at B Kotha Kota and another one is Kanipakam and he commended the police teams of two stations for their swift response to SOS call.