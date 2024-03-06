Live
Kanipakam temple officials present silk robes to Mallikarjuna Swamy
Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Maha SivaratriBhramotsavams the authorities ofVarasiddi Vinayaka Swamy, KanipakamDevastanam presented silk robes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Tuesday. The KanipakamDevastanam board president A Mohan Reddy, executive officer (EO) A Venkateshu, priests and the staff of the temple were present.
At the presentation ceremony, authorities of Srisailam temple D Peddiraju, EO and priests and others have welcomed the authorities of KanipakamDevastanam at Rajagopuram.
Later, presentation sankalpam to the silk robes was recited at the Rajagopuram. Amid recital of hymns, authorities of Vinayaka Swamy and Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temples entered into the temple and presented the robes to the deities.
EO Venkateshu said that he was fortunate to present the silk robes to the presiding deities of Srisailam temple. The presentation of silkrobes during every year on the occasion of Maha SivaratriBhramotsavams is a tradition, he said.