Kanna Lakshmi Narayana begins his one day Deeksha at Uddandarayunipalem

The BJP state president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana staged a Deeksha in support of the farmers' concerns on the capital issue. The BJP leader begun his strike at the place where Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the capital at Uddandarayunipalem. He started his procession by bowing to the sacred water and the soil. Several leaders accompanied him.

Earlier, Kanna criticised the government for rooting three capitals to the state. He termed it is a foolish act and alleged that there has been insider trading by YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, the farmers are also protesting in Amaravati.

The state cabinet meeting will be held on Friday chaired by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several key issues will be discussed at the meeting along with the report presented by the GN Rao Committee on Development and capital.