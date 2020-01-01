Kanna Lakshminarayana describes capital shifting foolish act

Kadapa: While finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the move shift capital from Amaravati, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the Chief Minister alone cannot take such decision as there were several issues linked with capital.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Lakshminarayana said Jagan Mohan Reddy had no clarity over shifting of capital as he was being misguided on the subject. "Idea of shifting capital is a foolish one. It is better for the Chief Minister change his mindset on the issue," he said.

Doubting the sincerity of Jagan with regard to welfare of farmers, the BJP leader recalled that during 2019 electioneering he had assured that his party would ensure all-round development of farmers, but now he was acting against their interests and trying to supress farmers' agitation in capital villages. He declared that the BJP would extend all support to the ongoing agitation of farmers in Amaravati.

Former minister C Adinarayana Reddy said there would be no use with shifting of High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool other than igniting regional differences between two regions. He described shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam, who was developed tremendously two decades ago, "a mindless decision". BJP district president Srinath Reddy and others were present.