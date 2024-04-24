Kanna Lakshminarayana Leads Election Campaign in Amaravati Supporting Alliance Candidate

In a powerful show of support for alliance candidate Bhashyam Praveen, Kanna Lakshminarayana recently led an election campaign in Amaravati. The campaign saw many leaders joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Lakshminarayana.

Addressing the crowd, Lakshminarayana made some scathing remarks towards Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, accusing him of destroying the state and bringing downfall to its people. He highlighted the development that the Pedakurapadu constituency has seen under his leadership, emphasizing the importance of having Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister to improve the situation.

Lakshminarayana also criticized the drastic reduction in land rates in Amaravati since 2019, attributing it to Jagan's policies. He accused the Chief Minister of enacting laws to grab lands and make the people poor, while he became richer.

The TDP leader urged the people of Amaravati to vote for alliance candidates Srikrishna Devarayalu and Bhashyam Praveen with a huge majority to defeat Jaganmohan Reddy and bring about positive change in the state. He emphasized the importance of sending Jagan home and restoring prosperity to the people.