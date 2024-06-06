Kanna, Nadendla likely to get berths in Cabinet

Guntur : JSPPAC chief and Tenali MLA Dr Nadendla Manohar and Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana are likely to get berths in the state Cabinet to be set up very soon.

Dr Nadendla Manohar is likely to get a berth in the state Cabinet, in the Jana Sena Party quota.

Similarly, MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana who was elected sixth time to the State Legislative Assembly is likely to get a berth in the TDP quota.

Dr Nadendla Manohar worked as Speaker of the combined state of Andhra Pradesh in the Congress government.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2004 and 2009. Third time he was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2024. As a JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman, he is playing a key role in the party affairs.

He had good contacts with the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan as well as TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.