Kanuma Go Puja to be held at SV Gosala on Jan 16

Kanuma Go Puja to be held at SV Gosala on Jan 16
The TTD is making full arrangements for conducting Go Puja at SV Gosala in Tirupati on January 16 as part of Sankranti and Kanuma festivities.

Tirupati: The TTD is making full arrangements for conducting Go Puja at SV Gosala in Tirupati on January 16 as part of Sankranti and Kanuma festivities.

On the occasion, special pujas like Gaja Puja, Aswa Puja, Vrishaba Puja, Tulasi puja, Gobbemma fete and Sri Venugopal Swamy Harati will be performed at Sri Venugopal Swamy Sannidhi. Thereafter cultural events will also be held.

Later, devotees can have darshan of Sri Venugopala Swamy and prasadams will be distributed to devotees.

