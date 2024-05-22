  • Menu
Kapu leader’s worry over stoppage of services

Puli Sriramulu
 Puli Sriramulu

Kapu movement leader Puli Sriramulu has expressed his concern over the AP Specialty Hospitals Association writing a letter saying that the services of Aarogyasri will be suspended from May 22 in the state.

Eluru: Kapu movement leader Puli Sriramulu has expressed his concern over the AP Specialty Hospitals Association writing a letter saying that the services of Aarogyasri will be suspended from May 22 in the state.

It is not appropriate to keep bills worth Rs 1,500 crore pending since August for the emergency services of Aarogyasri, he said.

He said the Chief Electoral Officer should immediately intervene and give appropriate instructions to the Chief Secretary of the State Government to pay the pending bills of Aarogyasri. He demanded that appropriate measures should be taken so that the emergency medical services are not stopped.

X