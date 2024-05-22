Live
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
- Two AIIMS doctors held for facilitating cheating
Just In
Kapu leader’s worry over stoppage of services
Highlights
Kapu movement leader Puli Sriramulu has expressed his concern over the AP Specialty Hospitals Association writing a letter saying that the services of Aarogyasri will be suspended from May 22 in the state.
Eluru: Kapu movement leader Puli Sriramulu has expressed his concern over the AP Specialty Hospitals Association writing a letter saying that the services of Aarogyasri will be suspended from May 22 in the state.
It is not appropriate to keep bills worth Rs 1,500 crore pending since August for the emergency services of Aarogyasri, he said.
He said the Chief Electoral Officer should immediately intervene and give appropriate instructions to the Chief Secretary of the State Government to pay the pending bills of Aarogyasri. He demanded that appropriate measures should be taken so that the emergency medical services are not stopped.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS